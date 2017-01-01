2.3. Shortcuts

The following tables contain default keyboard shortcuts of Double Commander.
Most of them we may change them by doing Configuration > Options... > Keys > Hotkeys (or you may use the internal command cm_ConfigHotKeys).
|Main Window
|Key
|Action
|
F1
|Show program "About" information
|
F2
|Rename files in the same directory
|
F3
|1. On file: open file for view in internal viewer (multiple files are OK too)
2. On directory: open this directory
|
F4
|Open file in editor
|
F5
|Copy items from source to target
|
Shift+F5
|Copy items in the same directory ("inline")
|
F6
|Rename or move items
|
Shift+F6
|1. Move items in the same directory ("inline")
2. If nothing is selected and the cursor is on the first item ([..]): edit current path (as cm_EditPath)
|
F7
|Create new directory
|
F8, Del
|Delete selected files/folders
|
F9
|Starts a terminal
|
Alt+F1
|Change left drive
|
Alt+F2
|Change right drive
|
Alt+F4, Alt+X
|Exit
|
Alt+F5
|Pack selected files
|
Alt+F7
|Find files
|
Alt+F8
|Invoke command line history pop up menu
|
Alt+F9
|Unpack all files from archive under cursor
|
Alt+digit (1..9)
|Activate tab by index (see cm_ActivateTabByIndex)
|
Alt+0
|Activate last tab (see cm_ActivateTabByIndex)
|
Alt+ ↓
|Directory history
|
Alt+ ←
|Go to previous entry in history
|
Alt+ →
|Go to next entry in history
|
Alt+Shift+F9
|Validate the integrity of the content of selected archive file
|
Alt+Enter
|File properties
|
Alt+Shift+Enter
|Calculate size of all directories
|
Alt+Del
|Wipe file/directory
|
Alt+V
|Shows a window with the file operations process currently in progress if any
|
Alt+Z
|Show same directory in opposite panel (Target=Source)
|
Ctrl+F1
|Brief view
|
Ctrl+F2
|Columns view
|
Ctrl+Shift+F1
|Thumbnails view
|
Ctrl+F3
|Sort by name
|
Ctrl+F4
|Sort by extension
|
Ctrl+F5
|Sort by date/time
|
Ctrl+F6
|Sort by size
|
Ctrl+digit (1..9)
|Open drive by index (see cm_OpenDriveByIndex)
|
Ctrl+Alt+Enter
|Will invoke a program for the selected file from the system file associations
|
Ctrl+Alt+C
|Copy paths of selected items to clipboard
|
Ctrl+Alt+X
|Copy names of selected items to clipboard
|
Ctrl+Tab
|Goto next tab in the active panel
|
Ctrl+Shift+Tab
|Goto previous tab in the active panel
|
Ctrl+A
|Select all
|
Ctrl+B
|Flat view: will scan all the directories of panel to show all content in one single panel
|
Ctrl+Shift+B
|Flat view: like Ctrl+B, but for selected files and folders only
|
Ctrl+C
|Copy to clipboard
|
Ctrl+D
|Directory hotlist
|
Ctrl+H
|Invoke directory history drop down menu
|
Ctrl+L
|Calculate occupied space (for selected items)
|
Ctrl+M
|Multi-Rename Tool
|
Ctrl+O
|Toggle fullscreen mode console
|
Ctrl+P
|Append active panel path to command line
|
Ctrl+Q
|Quick view: content of selected item shown in opposite panel
|
Ctrl+R
|Refresh actual panel
|
Ctrl+S
|Quick search (see Options)
|
Ctrl+T
|New tab in active panel
|
Ctrl+U
|Swap panels (directory in left panel swaps with directory in right panel)
|
Ctrl+V
|Paste from clipboard
|
Ctrl+W
|Close actual tab
|
Ctrl+X
|Cut to clipboard
|
Ctrl+Z
|Create/edit file comment
|
Ctrl+ ↑
|Open selected directory at new tab
|
Ctrl+ ↓
|Invoke command line history pop up menu
|
Ctrl+ ←
|Cursor in right panel, open same directory in left panel
|
Ctrl+ →
|Cursor in left panel, open same directory in right panel
|
Ctrl+\
|Go to root directory ("/" in Unix and GNU/Linux) or root of the current disk (Windows).
In archive: go to root of this archive.
|
Ctrl+.
|Show/hide hidden and system files
|
Ctrl+Enter
|Append selected item to command line
|
Ctrl+Shift+Enter
|Append concatenation of active panel path and selected item to command line
|
Ctrl+Shift+F7
|New search instance
|
Ctrl+Shift+F8
|Tree view panel
|
Ctrl+Shift+Home
|Change directory to home
|
Ctrl+Shift+C
|Copy item full names to clipboard
|
Ctrl+Shift+X
|Copy item names to clipboard
|
Ctrl+Shift+D
|Configuration of Directory Hotlist
|
Ctrl+Shift+H
|Will set the arrangement of panels between two vertical ones disposed in left/right OR two horizontal ones disposed in top/bottom
|
Ctrl+PgDn
|1. Like Enter
2. Open directory/archive (also self extracting archives)
|
Ctrl+PgUp
|Like Backspace
|
Ctrl+Num +
|Select all
|
Ctrl+Num -
|Unselect all
|
Num +
|Expand selection
|
Num -
|Shrink selection
|
Num *
|Invert selection
|
Shift+Num +
|Select all files in the current directory with the same extension as the focused file
|
Shift+Num -
|Unselect all files in the current directory with the same extension as the focused file
|
Shift+F2
|Set focus to command line
|
Shift+F4
|New file (or open existing file) in internal editor
|
Shift+F10
|Shows context menu for files and folders
|
Shift+F12
|Will show window with all internal commands
|
Shift+Tab
|Switch focus between current file list and tree view (if enabled)
|
Shift+Enter
|Execute command in terminal (choose in Options..)
|
Tab
|Switch between panels
|
←
|Go to upper directory (if "Lynx like movement" enabled)
|
→
|Go to selected directory (if "Lynx like movement" enabled)
|
Enter
|1. Execute command line (if something is on the command line)
2. Go to selected directory/archive
3. Try to run file
4. Try to open file with associated program
5. Into archive: set properties of packed file
|
Insert
|Select file or directory
|
Backspace
|Goto to the upper (parent) directory
|
Space
|1. On file - select / deselect item
2. On directory - select / deselect item and compute space occupied in dir
|
alphanumeric keys
|1. Write to command line
2. If option "Letter only" enabled - quick search in the panel
|
Right mouse button
|Show popup menu with configurable commands (from file associations)
|Internal Viewer
|Key
|Action
|
Esc, Q (or with any combination Ctrl, Shift, Alt)
|Close
|
F2
|Reload current file
|
F6
|Show/hide text cursor
|
F7, Ctrl+F7, Ctrl+F
|Find text
|
F3
|Find next
|
Shift+F3
|Find previous
|
Alt+Enter
|Full Screen
|
Ctrl+A
|Select All
|
Ctrl+C
|Copy selected text to clipboard
|
Ctrl+P
|
1
|Show as text
|
2
|Show as bin
|
3
|Show as hex
|
4
|Show as wrapped text
|
5
|Show as Book
|
6
|Show as graphic
|
7
|Show using plugin
|
A
|Change encoding: ANSI
|
S
|Change encoding: OEM
|
X
|Change encoding: UTF-16 LE
|
Z
|Change encoding: UTF-8
|
N
|Next file in multiple files
|
P
|Previous file in multiple files
|
Num +
|Zoom In
|
Num -
|Zoom Out
|
`
|Show/hide preview
|Internal Editor
|Key
|Action
|
Esc, Alt+X
|Quit
|
F2, Ctrl+S
|Save
|
F7, Ctrl+F
|Find text
|
F3
|Find next
|
Shift+F3
|Find previous
|
Ctrl+A
|Select All
|
Ctrl+C
|Copy selected text to clipboard
|
Ctrl+G
|Go to the specified line
|
Ctrl+N
|Create a new file
|
Ctrl+O
|Open file
|
Ctrl+R
|Replace text
|
Ctrl+V
|Paste text from clipboard
|
Ctrl+X
|Cut selected text to clipboard
|
Ctrl+Z
|Undo
|
Ctrl+Shift+Z
|Redo
|
Ctrl+Shift+C
|Column selection mode
|
Ctrl+Shift+L
|Line selection mode
|
Ctrl+Shift+N
|Normal selection mode
Also internal editor support multi-carets mode: Alt+Shift+click or Alt+Shift+arrows for column editing and Ctrl+Shift+click for multi-carets editing.
|Find Files
|Key
|Action
|
Esc
|Cancel search and close window
|
F3
|View (for found files on the "Result" page)
|
F4
|Edit (for found files on the "Result" page)
|
F7
|Enables searching by file contents and switches focus
|
F9
|Start
|
Alt+1, Alt+F7
|Go to page "Standard"
|
Alt+2
|Go to page "Advanced"
|
Alt+3
|Go to page "Plugins"
|
Alt+4
|Go to page "Load/Save"
|
Alt+5
|Go to page "Results"
|
Ctrl+Tab
|Switch to Next Page
|
Ctrl+Shift+Tab
|Switch to Previous Page
|
Alt+F4
|Cancel search, close and free from memory
|
Ctrl+L
|Last search
|
Ctrl+N
|New search
|
Ctrl+Shift+N
|New search (clear filters)
|Multi-Rename Tool
|Key
|Action
|
Esc
|Close
|
F2
|Show presets list
|
F3
|Load names from file
|
F4
|Edit names
|
Shift+F4
|Edit current new names
|
F9
|Rename
|
F10
|Configuration
|
F11
|View rename log file
|
F12
|Save preset with specified name
|
Alt+0
|Load last preset
|
Alt+digit (1..9)
|Load preset by index: 1st, 2nd and so on
|
Ctrl+F1
|File name: show submenu with plugin fields
|
Ctrl+Shift+F1
|Extension: show submenu with plugin fields
|
Ctrl+F2
|File name: show menu with placeholders
|
Ctrl+Shift+F2
|Extension: show menu with placeholders
|
Ctrl+F3
|File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Name"
|
Ctrl+Shift+F3
|Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Name"
|
Ctrl+F4
|File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Extension"
|
Ctrl+Shift+F4
|Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Extension"
|
Ctrl+F5
|File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Date"
|
Ctrl+Shift+F5
|Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Date"
|
Ctrl+F6
|File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Time"
|
Ctrl+Shift+F6
|Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Time"
|
Ctrl+F7
|File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Counter"
|
Ctrl+Shift+F7
|Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Counter"
|
Ctrl+Shift+S
|Sort presets
|
Ctrl+D
|Delete preset
|
Ctrl+I
|Show menu "Editor"
|
Ctrl+R
|Reset all (return default state)
|
Ctrl+S
|Save modified preset
|
Shift+F2
|Show preset menu
|
Shift+F6
|Rename preset
|Differ
|Key
|Action
|
Alt+Home
|First difference
|
Alt+End
|Last difference
|
Alt+ ↑
|Previous difference
|
Alt+ ↓
|Next difference
|
Alt+ ←
|Copy block left
|
Alt+ →
|Copy block right
|
Alt+X
|Close
|
Ctrl+R
|Reload files
|Synchronize Directories
|Key
|Action
|
F3
|View left
|
Shift+F3
|View right
|
Ctrl+F3
|Compare files by contents
|
Ctrl+D
|Select for copying (default direction)
|
Ctrl+L
|Select for copying -> (left to right)
|
Ctrl+R
|Select for copying <- (right to left)
|
Ctrl+M
|Remove selection
|
Ctrl+W
|Reverse copy direction
In the configuration pages, some of them have many possible actions to be done during the configuration, that some shorcut keys are present to help us to quickly do what needs to be done.
These ones are not reconfigurable but at least there are present by default and the following table will list them.
To help us to configure our directory hotlist, we have plenty of shortcut keys.
This allows us to remain with the focus in the bottom three boxes to enter our names and path, and still being able to move into the hotlist tree without quitting the text box.
|Directory Hotlist
|Key
|Action
F2
|Will move focus on the directory hotlisty tree
F5
|Insert a duplicate copy of the current selected entry at the current position
F7
|Insert a submenu at the current position
F8
|Delete the current entry at the selection position
F9
|Insert an entry with a directory we will type at the current position
F10
|Insert an horizontal separator line at the current position
Ctrl+F5
|Add a duplicate copy of the current selected entry below the current position
Ctrl+F7
|Insert a submenu below the current position
Ctrl+F8
|Delete the selected elements, but when a sub menu is met, will delete the submenu entry point, but all the content will not be deleted and will be move one level closer to the root
Ctrl+F9
|Insert an entry with a directory we will type below the current position
Ctrl+F10
|Insert an horizontal separator line below the current position
Ctrl+Home
|Will set the selection to first element of the list
Ctrl+End
|Will set the selection to the last displayable entry without having to open a new branch
Ctrl+ ←
|If the current selection is sub menu entry, the branch will be closed
Ctrl+ →
|If the current selection is sub menu entry, the branch will be opened
Ctrl+ ↑
|Will move the current selection above the current position
Ctrl+ ↓
|Will move the current selection below the current position
Ctrl+Shift+F8
|Delete the selected elements and if a sub menu is met, will delete the whole thing as well
Ctrl+Shift+Alt+F8
|Delete all the elements, no matter if selected or not
Ctrl+Shift+P
|Will allow to edit the path of the current selection to make it relative to something or many other offered options
Ctrl+Shift+T
|Will allow to edit the path of the current selection to make it relative to something or many other offered options
Ctrl+Shift+V
|Will erase the entries that were place in the temporary list with the command described here just after, and will paste them to the current new position
Ctrl+Shift+X
|Will save in a temporary list the current selection ready to be removed and place somewhere else with the previous described command of this table
↑
|Will set the selection to the entry just above the current one
↓
|Will set the section to the entry just below the current ones