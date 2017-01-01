Double Commander
2.3. Shortcuts

1. Introduction
2. Main window
3. Internal viewer
4. Internal editor
5. Find Files
6. Multi-Rename Tool
7. Differ
8. Synchronize Directories
9. Configuration
9.1. Directory Hotlist

1. Introduction

The following tables contain default keyboard shortcuts of Double Commander.

Most of them we may change them by doing Configuration > Options... > Keys > Hotkeys (or you may use the internal command cm_ConfigHotKeys).

2. Main window


Main Window
Key Action
F1
 Show program "About" information
F2
 Rename files in the same directory
F3
 1. On file: open file for view in internal viewer (multiple files are OK too)
2. On directory: open this directory
F4
 Open file in editor
F5
 Copy items from source to target
Shift+F5
 Copy items in the same directory ("inline")
F6
 Rename or move items
Shift+F6
 1. Move items in the same directory ("inline")
2. If nothing is selected and the cursor is on the first item ([..]): edit current path (as cm_EditPath)
F7
 Create new directory
F8, Del
 Delete selected files/folders
F9
 Starts a terminal
Alt+F1
 Change left drive
Alt+F2
 Change right drive
Alt+F4, Alt+X
 Exit
Alt+F5
 Pack selected files
Alt+F7
 Find files
Alt+F8
 Invoke command line history pop up menu
Alt+F9
 Unpack all files from archive under cursor
Alt+digit (1..9)
 Activate tab by index (see cm_ActivateTabByIndex)
Alt+0
 Activate last tab (see cm_ActivateTabByIndex)
Alt+ ↓
 Directory history
Alt+ ←
 Go to previous entry in history
Alt+ →
 Go to next entry in history
Alt+Shift+F9
 Validate the integrity of the content of selected archive file
Alt+Enter
 File properties
Alt+Shift+Enter
 Calculate size of all directories
Alt+Del
 Wipe file/directory
Alt+V
 Shows a window with the file operations process currently in progress if any
Alt+Z
 Show same directory in opposite panel (Target=Source)
Ctrl+F1
 Brief view
Ctrl+F2
 Columns view
Ctrl+Shift+F1
 Thumbnails view
Ctrl+F3
 Sort by name
Ctrl+F4
 Sort by extension
Ctrl+F5
 Sort by date/time
Ctrl+F6
 Sort by size
Ctrl+digit (1..9)
 Open drive by index (see cm_OpenDriveByIndex)
Ctrl+Alt+Enter
 Will invoke a program for the selected file from the system file associations
Ctrl+Alt+C
 Copy paths of selected items to clipboard
Ctrl+Alt+X
 Copy names of selected items to clipboard
Ctrl+Tab
 Goto next tab in the active panel
Ctrl+Shift+Tab
 Goto previous tab in the active panel
Ctrl+A
 Select all
Ctrl+B
 Flat view: will scan all the directories of panel to show all content in one single panel
Ctrl+Shift+B
 Flat view: like Ctrl+B, but for selected files and folders only
Ctrl+C
 Copy to clipboard
Ctrl+D
 Directory hotlist
Ctrl+H
 Invoke directory history drop down menu
Ctrl+L
 Calculate occupied space (for selected items)
Ctrl+M
 Multi-Rename Tool
Ctrl+O
 Toggle fullscreen mode console
Ctrl+P
 Append active panel path to command line
Ctrl+Q
 Quick view: content of selected item shown in opposite panel
Ctrl+R
 Refresh actual panel
Ctrl+S
 Quick search (see Options)
Ctrl+T
 New tab in active panel
Ctrl+U
 Swap panels (directory in left panel swaps with directory in right panel)
Ctrl+V
 Paste from clipboard
Ctrl+W
 Close actual tab
Ctrl+X
 Cut to clipboard
Ctrl+Z
 Create/edit file comment
Ctrl+ ↑
 Open selected directory at new tab
Ctrl+ ↓
 Invoke command line history pop up menu
Ctrl+ ←
 Cursor in right panel, open same directory in left panel
Ctrl+ →
 Cursor in left panel, open same directory in right panel
Ctrl+\
 Go to root directory ("/" in Unix and GNU/Linux) or root of the current disk (Windows).
In archive: go to root of this archive.
Ctrl+.
 Show/hide hidden and system files
Ctrl+Enter
 Append selected item to command line
Ctrl+Shift+Enter
 Append concatenation of active panel path and selected item to command line
Ctrl+Shift+F7
 New search instance
Ctrl+Shift+F8
 Tree view panel
Ctrl+Shift+Home
 Change directory to home
Ctrl+Shift+C
 Copy item full names to clipboard
Ctrl+Shift+X
 Copy item names to clipboard
Ctrl+Shift+D
 Configuration of Directory Hotlist
Ctrl+Shift+H
 Will set the arrangement of panels between two vertical ones disposed in left/right OR two horizontal ones disposed in top/bottom
Ctrl+PgDn
 1. Like Enter
2. Open directory/archive (also self extracting archives)
Ctrl+PgUp
 Like Backspace
Ctrl+Num +
 Select all
Ctrl+Num -
 Unselect all
Num +
 Expand selection
Num -
 Shrink selection
Num *
 Invert selection
Shift+Num +
 Select all files in the current directory with the same extension as the focused file
Shift+Num -
 Unselect all files in the current directory with the same extension as the focused file
Shift+F2
 Set focus to command line
Shift+F4
 New file (or open existing file) in internal editor
Shift+F10
 Shows context menu for files and folders
Shift+F12
 Will show window with all internal commands
Shift+Tab
 Switch focus between current file list and tree view (if enabled)
Shift+Enter
 Execute command in terminal (choose in Options..)
Tab
 Switch between panels
Go to upper directory (if "Lynx like movement" enabled)
Go to selected directory (if "Lynx like movement" enabled)
Enter
 1. Execute command line (if something is on the command line)
2. Go to selected directory/archive
3. Try to run file
4. Try to open file with associated program
5. Into archive: set properties of packed file
Insert
 Select file or directory
Backspace
 Goto to the upper (parent) directory
Space
 1. On file - select / deselect item
2. On directory - select / deselect item and compute space occupied in dir
alphanumeric keys
 1. Write to command line
2. If option "Letter only" enabled - quick search in the panel
Right mouse button
 Show popup menu with configurable commands (from file associations)

3. Internal Viewer


Internal Viewer
Key Action
Esc, Q (or with any combination Ctrl, Shift, Alt)
 Close
F2
 Reload current file
F6
 Show/hide text cursor
F7, Ctrl+F7, Ctrl+F
 Find text
F3
 Find next
Shift+F3
 Find previous
Alt+Enter
 Full Screen
Ctrl+A
 Select All
Ctrl+C
 Copy selected text to clipboard
Ctrl+P
 Print
1
 Show as text
2
 Show as bin
3
 Show as hex
4
 Show as wrapped text
5
 Show as Book
6
 Show as graphic
7
 Show using plugin
A
 Change encoding: ANSI
S
 Change encoding: OEM
X
 Change encoding: UTF-16 LE
Z
 Change encoding: UTF-8
N
 Next file in multiple files
P
 Previous file in multiple files
Num +
 Zoom In
Num -
 Zoom Out
`
 Show/hide preview

4. Internal Editor


Internal Editor
Key Action
Esc, Alt+X
 Quit
F2, Ctrl+S
 Save
F7, Ctrl+F
 Find text
F3
 Find next
Shift+F3
 Find previous
Ctrl+A
 Select All
Ctrl+C
 Copy selected text to clipboard
Ctrl+G
 Go to the specified line
Ctrl+N
 Create a new file
Ctrl+O
 Open file
Ctrl+R
 Replace text
Ctrl+V
 Paste text from clipboard
Ctrl+X
 Cut selected text to clipboard
Ctrl+Z
 Undo
Ctrl+Shift+Z
 Redo
Ctrl+Shift+C
 Column selection mode
Ctrl+Shift+L
 Line selection mode
Ctrl+Shift+N
 Normal selection mode

Also internal editor support multi-carets mode: Alt+Shift+click or Alt+Shift+arrows for column editing and Ctrl+Shift+click for multi-carets editing.

5. Find Files


Find Files
Key Action
Esc
 Cancel search and close window
F3
 View (for found files on the "Result" page)
F4
 Edit (for found files on the "Result" page)
F7
 Enables searching by file contents and switches focus
F9
 Start
Alt+1, Alt+F7
 Go to page "Standard"
Alt+2
 Go to page "Advanced"
Alt+3
 Go to page "Plugins"
Alt+4
 Go to page "Load/Save"
Alt+5
 Go to page "Results"
Ctrl+Tab
 Switch to Next Page
Ctrl+Shift+Tab
 Switch to Previous Page
Alt+F4
 Cancel search, close and free from memory
Ctrl+L
 Last search
Ctrl+N
 New search
Ctrl+Shift+N
 New search (clear filters)

6. Multi-Rename Tool


Multi-Rename Tool
Key Action
Esc
 Close
F2
 Show presets list
F3
 Load names from file
F4
 Edit names
Shift+F4
 Edit current new names
F9
 Rename
F10
 Configuration
F11
 View rename log file
F12
 Save preset with specified name
Alt+0
 Load last preset
Alt+digit (1..9)
 Load preset by index: 1st, 2nd and so on
Ctrl+F1
 File name: show submenu with plugin fields
Ctrl+Shift+F1
 Extension: show submenu with plugin fields
Ctrl+F2
 File name: show menu with placeholders
Ctrl+Shift+F2
 Extension: show menu with placeholders
Ctrl+F3
 File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Name"
Ctrl+Shift+F3
 Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Name"
Ctrl+F4
 File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Extension"
Ctrl+Shift+F4
 Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Extension"
Ctrl+F5
 File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Date"
Ctrl+Shift+F5
 Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Date"
Ctrl+F6
 File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Time"
Ctrl+Shift+F6
 Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Time"
Ctrl+F7
 File name: show the submenu of placeholders "Counter"
Ctrl+Shift+F7
 Extension: show the submenu of placeholders "Counter"
Ctrl+Shift+S
 Sort presets
Ctrl+D
 Delete preset
Ctrl+I
 Show menu "Editor"
Ctrl+R
 Reset all (return default state)
Ctrl+S
 Save modified preset
Shift+F2
 Show preset menu
Shift+F6
 Rename preset

7. Differ


Differ
Key Action
Alt+Home
 First difference
Alt+End
 Last difference
Alt+ ↑
 Previous difference
Alt+ ↓
 Next difference
Alt+ ←
 Copy block left
Alt+ →
 Copy block right
Alt+X
 Close
Ctrl+R
 Reload files

8. Synchronize Directories


Synchronize Directories
Key Action
F3
 View left
Shift+F3
 View right
Ctrl+F3
 Compare files by contents
Ctrl+D
 Select for copying (default direction)
Ctrl+L
 Select for copying -> (left to right)
Ctrl+R
 Select for copying <- (right to left)
Ctrl+M
 Remove selection
Ctrl+W
 Reverse copy direction

9. Configuration

In the configuration pages, some of them have many possible actions to be done during the configuration, that some shorcut keys are present to help us to quickly do what needs to be done.

These ones are not reconfigurable but at least there are present by default and the following table will list them.

9.1. Directory Hotlist

To help us to configure our directory hotlist, we have plenty of shortcut keys.

This allows us to remain with the focus in the bottom three boxes to enter our names and path, and still being able to move into the hotlist tree without quitting the text box.

Directory Hotlist
Key Action
F2
Will move focus on the directory hotlisty tree
F5
Insert a duplicate copy of the current selected entry at the current position
F7
Insert a submenu at the current position
F8
Delete the current entry at the selection position
F9
Insert an entry with a directory we will type at the current position
F10
Insert an horizontal separator line at the current position
Ctrl+F5
Add a duplicate copy of the current selected entry below the current position
Ctrl+F7
Insert a submenu below the current position
Ctrl+F8
Delete the selected elements, but when a sub menu is met, will delete the submenu entry point, but all the content will not be deleted and will be move one level closer to the root
Ctrl+F9
Insert an entry with a directory we will type below the current position
Ctrl+F10
Insert an horizontal separator line below the current position
Ctrl+Home
Will set the selection to first element of the list
Ctrl+End
Will set the selection to the last displayable entry without having to open a new branch
Ctrl+ ←
If the current selection is sub menu entry, the branch will be closed
Ctrl+ →
If the current selection is sub menu entry, the branch will be opened
Ctrl+ ↑
Will move the current selection above the current position
Ctrl+ ↓
Will move the current selection below the current position
Ctrl+Shift+F8
Delete the selected elements and if a sub menu is met, will delete the whole thing as well
Ctrl+Shift+Alt+F8
Delete all the elements, no matter if selected or not
Ctrl+Shift+P
Will allow to edit the path of the current selection to make it relative to something or many other offered options
Ctrl+Shift+T
Will allow to edit the path of the current selection to make it relative to something or many other offered options
Ctrl+Shift+V
Will erase the entries that were place in the temporary list with the command described here just after, and will paste them to the current new position
Ctrl+Shift+X
Will save in a temporary list the current selection ready to be removed and place somewhere else with the previous described command of this table
Will set the selection to the entry just above the current one
Will set the section to the entry just below the current ones

